Alla Khekhoyeva, NP
Alla Khekhoyeva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Cincinnati Therapy Centers LLC4435 Aicholtz Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 947-0400
Alla is excellent at her job. The problem I have is waiting for my prescriptions to be approved. It has been 3 days and still no meds. I need these very badly. Office people handle my request immediately so I don't know why the wait time is so long.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396178034
Alla Khekhoyeva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alla Khekhoyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Alla Khekhoyeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alla Khekhoyeva.
