Dr. Bloom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan Bloom, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Bloom, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Bloom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whitney E. Draper Psy.d. Pllc4000 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 380, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 787-7307
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Dr Bloom is extremely knowledgeable and experienced. I felt that he really cared about me and shared insights that helped me become a better parent and husband. My experiences with him were excellent and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Allan Bloom, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154332567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.