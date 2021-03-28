See All Counselors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Allan Pass, PHD

Dr. Allan Pass, PHD is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Pass works at Dr. Allan D. Pass, Director- National Behavioral Science Consultants in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Seven Fields, PA.

    Dr. Allan D. Pass, Director- National Behavioral Science Consultants
    437 Grant St Ste 617, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (412) 537-3700
    Dr. Allan D. Pass, Director- National Behavioral Science Consultants
    2200 Garden Dr Ste 200, Seven Fields, PA 16046 (412) 537-3700

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon

Mar 28, 2021
Treatment with this specialistic provider in mental health services was extremely on target. Not only was his treatment program effectoive but his follow up with community based support services was very valuable as well. I would highly;y recommend this provider for highly complex related behavioral health issues. He & the staff at National Behavioral Science Consultants are efficient & cost effective.
  Counseling
  English
  1720130917
Dr. Allan Pass, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

