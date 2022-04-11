See All Neuropsychologists in Danvers, MA
Dr. Allan Rooney, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allan Rooney, PSY.D

Dr. Allan Rooney, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Danvers, MA. They completed their residency with Southbury Training School

Dr. Rooney works at New England Psychological Assessment Center, Inc. in Danvers, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rooney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Psychological Assessment Center, Inc.
    85 Constitution Ln Ste C2, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 366-2466
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New England Psychological Assessment Center
    80 Flanders Rd Ste 102, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 366-2466
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 11, 2022
    I was very anxious going into my evaluation, but Dr. Rooney and his staff were professional, attentive, and caring. The atmosphere was very inviting, and my concerns were treated as a priority. I'm so grateful for Dr. Rooney and his team!
    Nathalia Saboya Sathler — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Allan Rooney, PSY.D

    Neuropsychology
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1023182474
    • 1023182474
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southbury Training School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fairfield Hills Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Rooney, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rooney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

