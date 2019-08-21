Allan Snyder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allan Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allan Snyder, PA-C
Allan Snyder, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Margate, FL.
Glick Skin Institute3275 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
South Florida Skin and Laser Centers2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
South Florida Skin and Laser Centers, Wellington, Fl.1445 Medical Park Blvd # 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-3494
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My visit included many skin issues Alan Snyder was professional and was willing to educate me explaining procedure and care. His demeanor was exceptional and I look forward to his medical care again if possible. Yes
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477585099
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Allan Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allan Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allan Snyder works at
17 patients have reviewed Allan Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allan Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allan Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allan Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.