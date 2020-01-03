See All Clinical Psychologists in Skillman, NJ
Allen Blasucci, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Allen Blasucci, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Allen Blasucci, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Skillman, NJ. 

Allen Blasucci works at Peter A. Miller Psychotherapy & Consulting LLC in Skillman, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter A. Miller Psychotherapy & Consulting LLC
    43 Tamarack Cir, Skillman, NJ 08558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-8010
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Allen Blasucci?

    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr. Blasucci is a great doctor. He is always patient and more than willing listen and offer help. I recommend him to all , but especially to people who feel as if seeing a psychologist is not something they could envision themselves doing. He has helped me tremendously.
    — Jan 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Allen Blasucci, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Allen Blasucci, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Allen Blasucci to family and friends

    Allen Blasucci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Allen Blasucci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allen Blasucci, PSY.

    About Allen Blasucci, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134337405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allen Blasucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allen Blasucci works at Peter A. Miller Psychotherapy & Consulting LLC in Skillman, NJ. View the full address on Allen Blasucci’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Allen Blasucci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allen Blasucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allen Blasucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allen Blasucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Allen Blasucci, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.