Allen Levy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allen Levy, LPA
Allen Levy, LPA is a Counselor in Anchorage, AK.
- 1 880 H St Ste 204, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 222-4954
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Al Levy is an outstanding provider. He is compassionate and gives thoughtful, sound advice. He truly cares about his patients.
- Counseling
- English
- 1912035957
Allen Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Allen Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allen Levy.
