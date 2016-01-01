See All Family Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Allie Stugart, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Allie Stugart, PA-C

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Allie Stugart, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Allie Stugart works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine
    6301 Stadium Dr Ste 500, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7520

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Allie Stugart?

Photo: Allie Stugart, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Allie Stugart, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Allie Stugart to family and friends

Allie Stugart's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Allie Stugart

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allie Stugart, PA-C.

About Allie Stugart, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1154911519
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Allie Stugart, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allie Stugart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Allie Stugart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Allie Stugart works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Allie Stugart’s profile.

Allie Stugart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allie Stugart.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allie Stugart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allie Stugart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.