Allison Altenburger, APRN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Allison Altenburger, APRN

Allison Altenburger, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT. 

Allison Altenburger works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in North Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Allison Altenburger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
190 Universal Dr N Ste 103, North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 234-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 18, 2022
    Full disclosure: I am biased towards APRNs over MDs in general, due to my anecdotal experience in their superior bedside manner, but I am so pleased with the care I have received from Allison and the entire staff, from reception to nursing. They truly care and have gone above and beyond to ensure follow-through and coordination with other providers. I would highly recommend her to anyone who wants to be treated as a person with a brain who knows their own body.
    — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Allison Altenburger, APRN
    About Allison Altenburger, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033503230
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Altenburger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Altenburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Altenburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Altenburger works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in North Haven, CT. View the full address on Allison Altenburger’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Allison Altenburger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Altenburger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Altenburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Altenburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

