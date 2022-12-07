Overview of Allison Bailey, PA-C

Allison Bailey, PA-C is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Windham Hospital.



Allison Bailey works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Mystic, CT, Glastonbury, CT and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.