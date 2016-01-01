Allison Ball accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Ball, APRN
Overview of Allison Ball, APRN
Allison Ball, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Allison Ball's Office Locations
- 1 6417 Central Park Blvd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (695) 325-6370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Ball?
About Allison Ball, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932606043
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Ball has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.