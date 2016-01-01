Allison Bossong, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Bossong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Bossong, PA
Overview of Allison Bossong, PA
Allison Bossong, PA is a Physician Assistant in SUMMERVILLE, SC.
Allison Bossong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Allison Bossong's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 876-7930
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Bossong?
About Allison Bossong, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508417908
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Bossong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Bossong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Bossong works at
Allison Bossong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Bossong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Bossong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Bossong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.