Allison Burnap, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Allison Burnap, PA-C
Allison Burnap, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in East Greenwich, RI.
Allison Burnap works at
Allison Burnap's Office Locations
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
She was absolutely through and very professional.. loved her
About Allison Burnap, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1821029380
Allison Burnap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Burnap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Burnap works at
43 patients have reviewed Allison Burnap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Burnap.
