Allison Burnap, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Allison Burnap, PA-C

Allison Burnap, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in East Greenwich, RI. 

Allison Burnap works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Allison Burnap's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI
    1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 885-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Allison Burnap, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821029380
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Burnap, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Burnap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Burnap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Burnap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Burnap works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Allison Burnap’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Allison Burnap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Burnap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Burnap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Burnap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

