Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Clark, PHD
Overview of Dr. Allison Clark, PHD
Dr. Allison Clark, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Harris Health - Quentin Mease Rehab3601 N MacGregor Way, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 873-3875
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr. Clark has a very compassionate matter toward her patients. My grandmother went to be examined by Dr. Clark and was treat with the utter most respect and dignity regarding her evaluation of Dementia among other issues. If you want a knowledgeable, caring, and professional Doctor look no further.
About Dr. Allison Clark, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1386057727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.