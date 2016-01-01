Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Dejarnatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP
Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida-Gainesville and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Allison Dejarnatt's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville13815 Professional Center Dr Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (904) 734-7998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1659699429
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Allison Dejarnatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Dejarnatt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
