Allison Denicola, APRN
Allison Denicola, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Allison Denicola, APRN

Allison Denicola, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT. 

Allison Denicola works at Pain & Spine Specialist of Connecticut in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Allison Denicola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain & Spine Specialists of Connecticut - Danbury
    67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 308, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 743-7246
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2016
    She is the best. VERY nice, friendly and calming to be around. She is excellent at what she does. Would recommend her to anyone without any hesitation.
    J in Sandy hook — Feb 23, 2016
    Photo: Allison Denicola, APRN
    About Allison Denicola, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1184821555
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Denicola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Denicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Denicola works at Pain & Spine Specialist of Connecticut in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Allison Denicola’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Allison Denicola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Denicola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Denicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Denicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

