Allison Denicola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes.
Allison Denicola, APRN
Overview of Allison Denicola, APRN
Allison Denicola, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT.
Allison Denicola works at
Allison Denicola's Office Locations
Pain & Spine Specialists of Connecticut - Danbury67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 308, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 743-7246Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the best. VERY nice, friendly and calming to be around. She is excellent at what she does. Would recommend her to anyone without any hesitation.
About Allison Denicola, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184821555
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Denicola accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Denicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Allison Denicola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Denicola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Denicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Denicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.