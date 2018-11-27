See All Nurse Practitioners in Bel Air, MD
Allison Diem, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Allison Diem, CRNP

Allison Diem, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bel Air, MD. 

Allison Diem works at Harford Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Allison Diem's Office Locations

    Harford Primary Care, LLC
    615 W Macphail Rd Ste 106, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 638-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Nov 27, 2018
Excellent
Bel Air, MD — Nov 27, 2018
Photo: Allison Diem, CRNP
About Allison Diem, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699901538
Frequently Asked Questions

Allison Diem, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Diem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Allison Diem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Allison Diem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Allison Diem works at Harford Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. View the full address on Allison Diem’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Allison Diem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Diem.

