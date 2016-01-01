Allison Gentz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Gentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Gentz, LMFT
Allison Gentz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fremont, CA.
Allison Gentz works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean Psychiatry Inc.39180 Liberty St Ste 205, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 451-2000Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Allison Gentz, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871734814
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Gentz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Gentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Gentz works at
3 patients have reviewed Allison Gentz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Gentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Gentz, there are benefits to both methods.