Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Henderson, OD
Overview of Dr. Allison Henderson, OD
Dr. Allison Henderson, OD is an Optometrist in Chillicothe, OH.
Dr. Henderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
-
1
Allison A Henderson Od and William E Henderson II612 Central Ctr, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 774-2106
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
I have had the professional help from Dr Henderson more than once. She is very thorough and willing to explain the situation. The whole office has always been very helpful.
About Dr. Allison Henderson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922396381
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.