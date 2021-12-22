Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison Hill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allison Hill, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
H. Elizabeth King Phd PC2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-4348
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr. Hill has been a part of saving my life - I have worked with her for over 2 years. She is skilled on my levels as a PHD - but also has the level of personal empathy and practical life experience that has proven extremely valuable to me as a part of my overall wellness team. I would highly recommend her to anyone - and I consider myself a very tough critic.
About Dr. Allison Hill, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386986867
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.