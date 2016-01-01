Allison Konovalova, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Konovalova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Konovalova, LMFT
Overview
Allison Konovalova, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Allison Konovalova works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy618 E South St Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (203) 683-5946
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Konovalova?
About Allison Konovalova, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1417461393
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Konovalova accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Konovalova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Konovalova works at
3 patients have reviewed Allison Konovalova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Konovalova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Konovalova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Konovalova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.