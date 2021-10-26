See All Counselors in McHenry, IL
Allison Kranich, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Allison Kranich, MS

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Allison Kranich, MS is a Counselor in McHenry, IL. 

Allison Kranich works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Allison Kranich?

    Oct 26, 2021
    Allison is an absolute GODDESS of a woman, an angel. I saw her for a good while during a dark period in my life where I struggled with mental health. She always made me feel welcomed, listened wholeheartedly, and understood why I did what I did better that I! She helped me learn how to cope and I’ve been doing so much better after my sessions with her. She always went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of, and even called me before when I was in a critical mental state to walk me through everything and bring me to a safe point. Years later and I still think about the effect she had on my life when I felt no one else really understood. Highly highly recommend Allison Kranich for anyone looking to start therapy or find a new provider. She’s incredible, you won’t be disappointed.
    Allie C. — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Allison Kranich, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Allison Kranich, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Allison Kranich to family and friends

    Allison Kranich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Allison Kranich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allison Kranich, MS.

    About Allison Kranich, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982905063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Kranich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Kranich works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. View the full address on Allison Kranich’s profile.

    Allison Kranich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Kranich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Kranich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Kranich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Allison Kranich, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.