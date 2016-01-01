Allison Lehman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Lehman, PA
Overview
Allison Lehman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Allison Lehman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 669-2142Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Lehman?
About Allison Lehman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700972205
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Lehman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Lehman works at
Allison Lehman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.