Allison Mitchell, PA-C
Allison Mitchell, PA-C is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Heart of Virginia Cardiology2762 Electric Rd Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 215-4588Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She is so patient and easy to talk with. She explains everything in way that is easy to understand. She truly cares about each patient and takes her time.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1881957173
- Alderson-Broaddus College
Allison Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Allison Mitchell using Healthline FindCare.
Allison Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Allison Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Mitchell.
