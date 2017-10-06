Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison Rosen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allison Rosen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 161 W 86th St Apt 1AW, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 595-9135
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I've seen Dr Risen for a long time. She is one of the smartest, sharpest, therapists around. She has helped me beyond measure. You'd be lucky to get an appointment with her.
About Dr. Allison Rosen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770703167
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.