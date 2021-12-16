Allison Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Russell, PA
Overview
Allison Russell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO.
Allison Russell works at
Locations
APEX Family Medicine300 S Jackson St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 321-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Great PCP! Listens well and meets my medical needs.
About Allison Russell, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740542075
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Russell works at
3 patients have reviewed Allison Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Russell.
