Allison Russell, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Allison Russell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Allison Russell works at APEX Family Medicine in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    APEX Family Medicine
    300 S Jackson St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 16, 2021
Great PCP! Listens well and meets my medical needs.
— Dec 16, 2021
Photo: Allison Russell, PA
About Allison Russell, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740542075
Frequently Asked Questions

Allison Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Allison Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Allison Russell works at APEX Family Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Allison Russell’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Allison Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Russell.

