Dr. Schulte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Schulte, OD
Overview of Dr. Allison Schulte, OD
Dr. Allison Schulte, OD is an Optometrist in Clarkston, MI.
Dr. Schulte works at
Dr. Schulte's Office Locations
-
1
Allison Eye Care Inc.6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 203, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-1111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulte?
I have truly only had great experiences with Dr. Schulte. She has always helped me along my eye care journey and has been a great provider.
About Dr. Allison Schulte, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295727832
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulte accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulte works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.