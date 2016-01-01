Allison Shekhawat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Shekhawat, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Allison Shekhawat, APRN
Allison Shekhawat, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Allison Shekhawat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Allison Shekhawat's Office Locations
-
1
Edward Holt DO1210 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-5530Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:45am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Shekhawat?
About Allison Shekhawat, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053951780
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Shekhawat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Shekhawat works at
Allison Shekhawat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Shekhawat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Shekhawat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Shekhawat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.