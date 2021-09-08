See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Allison Sommers, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Allison Sommers, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Allison Sommers, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Allison Sommers works at Lifestyle Health Institute in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Baseline Road Office
    4140 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 462-3730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Medical Acupuncture
Testosterone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Medical Acupuncture
Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Allison Sommers?

    Sep 08, 2021
    Such an amazing, caring, comforting staff! I felt so supported and understood from the moment I was greeted! Thank you all!! Allison has been a God Sent to me! Her empathy and compassion and she listened and showed genuine care and concern, she was so very personable , I can’t say enough good things about everyone that helped me!! Thank you so so much! I’m so glad I finally found you all!!! Xoxo
    Jessica H Chavez — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Allison Sommers, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Allison Sommers, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Allison Sommers to family and friends

    Allison Sommers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Allison Sommers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allison Sommers, APRN.

    About Allison Sommers, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114085222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Sommers, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Sommers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Sommers works at Lifestyle Health Institute in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Allison Sommers’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Allison Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Sommers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Allison Sommers, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.