See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Allison Teger, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Allison Teger, LMHC

Counseling
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Allison Teger, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Allison Teger works at Connected Counselor LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Kathleen Drumm, LPC
Kathleen Drumm, LPC
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Mark Bratt, LCSW
Mark Bratt, LCSW
3.9 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Connected Counselor LLC
    4540 Southside Blvd Ste 604, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 299-2928
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    13111 Atlantic Blvd # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-1122
  3. 3
    6950 Philips Hwy Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Fear of Getting Married Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Allison Teger?

    Jan 09, 2023
    Extremely professional therapist, who I recommend to others based upon my personal experience working with her on and off over the past several years. Clearly explains the policies orally and in writing up front. Willing to listen. Helps to keep the sessions focused upon the issues I wanted to address. Effective relationship therapist and trauma therapist. Courteous. I have gone to other therapists in the past but will only return to Allison the next time I need a therapist.
    Brian Boggs — Jan 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Allison Teger, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Allison Teger, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Allison Teger to family and friends

    Allison Teger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Allison Teger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allison Teger, LMHC.

    About Allison Teger, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215180831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Florida-Masters Degree
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Teger, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Teger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Teger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Teger works at Connected Counselor LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Allison Teger’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Allison Teger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Teger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Teger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Teger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Allison Teger, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.