Allison Stache, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Stache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Stache, APNP
Overview of Allison Stache, APNP
Allison Stache, APNP is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New London, WI.
Allison Stache works at
Allison Stache's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Stache?
About Allison Stache, APNP
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1063835288
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Stache accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Stache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Stache works at
Allison Stache has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Stache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Stache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Stache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.