Dr. Bigham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allyson Bigham, OD
Overview of Dr. Allyson Bigham, OD
Dr. Allyson Bigham, OD is an Optometrist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Bigham works at
Dr. Bigham's Office Locations
Simpson & Bigham Od Partnership2417 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 423-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bingham has a relaxed comfortable manner and takes time to answer all questions. I would not hesitate to recommend her. However I felt very intemidated by a two seperate phone calls to an office employee who did not display compassion for an elderly person's questions and basically I felt she was very rude both times. I do not know her name as I was trying to get insurance billing question taken care of and after the second call I was treated the same rude way and told her I would not be returning to Dr. Bingham and she could have cared less. I have selected another eyecare group. Please do not take this in a negative way as to Dr. Bigham's professional actions. I feel the staff is as important as the doctor when you are facing a critical eyecare situation and are elderly, anxious, scared and trying to get answers. The elderly sometimes get confused, are hard of hearing, not knowledgable about the way things are now-so I believe an office worker should consider that.
About Dr. Allyson Bigham, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Bigham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigham.
