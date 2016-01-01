See All Nurse Practitioners in Birmingham, AL
Allyson Brudi, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Allyson Brudi, NP

Allyson Brudi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Allyson Brudi works at Summit Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Allyson Brudi's Office Locations

    Summit Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-1751
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    About Allyson Brudi, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922574839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allyson Brudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allyson Brudi works at Summit Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Allyson Brudi’s profile.

    Allyson Brudi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allyson Brudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allyson Brudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allyson Brudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

