Dr. Allyson Bush, MD
Overview of Dr. Allyson Bush, MD
Dr. Allyson Bush, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bush's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 691-3465Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bush spent over an hour with my son and I. She throughly went over family history and his history. She took her time and explained why or why not she thought he had or didn’t have specific conditions or issues. She listened to my concerns and provided options for treatment! She allowed me to lead his treatment with the options she gave. She’s very kind and caring! When several other doctors were dismissing my concerns, she took the time to address each and every concern I have and reassure my worries and fears! I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Bush! Her and the staff have been wonderful!
About Dr. Allyson Bush, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497117188
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Med School
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
