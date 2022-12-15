See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Allyson Bush, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allyson Bush, MD

Dr. Allyson Bush, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bush works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3465
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Infection
Abdominal Pain

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2022
Dr. Bush spent over an hour with my son and I. She throughly went over family history and his history. She took her time and explained why or why not she thought he had or didn’t have specific conditions or issues. She listened to my concerns and provided options for treatment! She allowed me to lead his treatment with the options she gave. She’s very kind and caring! When several other doctors were dismissing my concerns, she took the time to address each and every concern I have and reassure my worries and fears! I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Bush! Her and the staff have been wonderful!
Nicole — Dec 15, 2022
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bush to family and friends

About Dr. Allyson Bush, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497117188
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Residency
  • Northwestern Med School
Medical Education
  • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

