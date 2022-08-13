Dr. Allyson Palgon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palgon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Palgon, OD is an Optometrist in Davie, FL.
Costco Optical #911890 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-6303
- Aetna
My daughter plays travel softball and would wear her glasses on the field. Refused to used her goggles and did not want to wear contacts. Once I explained it to Dr. Palgon, she talked to her… and now she’s addicted to her contact lenses! I went in the following year and said thank you, your talk with her made the safety switch she needed to play softball.
- Optometry
- English
- 1194867069
Dr. Palgon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palgon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Palgon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palgon.
