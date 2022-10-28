Allyson Trank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Allyson Trank, PA-C
Overview
Allyson Trank, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Allyson Trank works at
Locations
Ob Gyn Associates of Wny3050 Orchard Park Rd, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-3700
Ratings & Reviews

Great experience! Goes above and beyond to help, all with a smile.
About Allyson Trank, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Allyson Trank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Allyson Trank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allyson Trank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allyson Trank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allyson Trank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.