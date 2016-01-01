See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Allyssa Plymell, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Allyssa Plymell, MSN

Bariatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Allyssa Plymell, MSN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner

Allyssa Plymell works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Weight Loss Center
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Allyssa Plymell?

    Photo: Allyssa Plymell, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Allyssa Plymell, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Allyssa Plymell to family and friends

    Allyssa Plymell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Allyssa Plymell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allyssa Plymell, MSN.

    About Allyssa Plymell, MSN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629469846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allyssa Plymell, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allyssa Plymell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allyssa Plymell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allyssa Plymell works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Allyssa Plymell’s profile.

    Allyssa Plymell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allyssa Plymell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allyssa Plymell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allyssa Plymell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.