Alphonso Scotti, PA-C
Overview of Alphonso Scotti, PA-C
Alphonso Scotti, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Southampton, NY.
Alphonso Scotti's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine - Southampton2 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine - Southampton2 Montauk Highway, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
He is always thorough and extremely knowledgable. He has a solid understanding of my medical needs. I couldn't be more impressed with the depth of his medical knowledge
About Alphonso Scotti, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336160738
Frequently Asked Questions
Alphonso Scotti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alphonso Scotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Alphonso Scotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alphonso Scotti.
