See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cary, NC
Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD

Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC. 

Dr. Lopez works at Eye Care Associates Od PA in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalie Wieand, OD
Dr. Natalie Wieand, OD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Cynthia Rohm, OD
Dr. Cynthia Rohm, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. David Weitz, OD
Dr. David Weitz, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Associates Od PA
    2042 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-9995
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?

    Jul 24, 2021
    My family has gone to Dr. Lopez for over 14 years and we absolutely love her and her staff. She actually diagnosed my narrow-angle glaucoma on my first visit with her and called herself to schedule me with a specialist. She makes us feel like we are her favorite family! My daughter in law started going when she married my son and loves her too! Highly recommend Dr. Lopez!
    Sharon F. — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lopez to family and friends

    Dr. Lopez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lopez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD.

    About Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194718536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez works at Eye Care Associates Od PA in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.