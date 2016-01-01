Alter Kessler, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alter Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alter Kessler, PA
Alter Kessler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Asisa Urgent Care1530 43rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265756522
Alter Kessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alter Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Alter Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alter Kessler.
