Alycia Ernst-Amador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C
Overview
Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with American Physical Medicine
Alycia Ernst-Amador works at
Locations
Dr Larry Stark LLC3201 W Peoria Ave Ste A100, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 866-1501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Alycia Ernst-Amador is the BEST Nurse Practitioner I have ever had!! She is very knowledgeable & knows exactly what she is doing. She is very caring & kind. She listens to her patients, she doesn’t rush through your visit like most doctors do. I have been a patient of hers for many many years and she is wonderful. She always does her job correct and always figures out what is good for you and makes a treatment plan just for you!!!! Thank you Allie for always being there for me you are number one in my book ,XO Shannon Hudnell
About Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1154467579
Education & Certifications
- American Physical Medicine
- Banner Payson
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Alycia Ernst-Amador accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alycia Ernst-Amador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alycia Ernst-Amador works at
Alycia Ernst-Amador speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Alycia Ernst-Amador. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alycia Ernst-Amador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alycia Ernst-Amador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alycia Ernst-Amador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.