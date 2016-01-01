Alynna Manriquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alynna Manriquez, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alynna Manriquez, NP
Alynna Manriquez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alynna Manriquez's Office Locations
- 1 1626 Medical Center Dr Ste 503, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-3770
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Alynna Manriquez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093056947
Frequently Asked Questions
