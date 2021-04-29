Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alysha Jacobs, OD
Overview of Dr. Alysha Jacobs, OD
Dr. Alysha Jacobs, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Brooklyn Office1301 Avenue J Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 284-1921
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has a very nice sense of humor and she better then all the technical services they have in those other services ant her tech team are all professional
About Dr. Alysha Jacobs, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225000581
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.