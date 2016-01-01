Alyson Mullen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alyson Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alyson Mullen, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alyson Mullen, LMHC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV.
Alyson Mullen works at
Locations
-
1
R&b Hallman Inc.3500 Lakeside Ct Ste 212, Reno, NV 89509 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alyson Mullen?
About Alyson Mullen, LMHC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1750837506
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Alyson Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alyson Mullen works at
Alyson Mullen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alyson Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyson Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyson Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.