Alyson Resnick, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alyson Resnick, LPC is a Grief and Bereavement Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Capella University, Minnesota - PhD.
Alyson Resnick works at
Locations
Tree of Life Counseling and Wellness Center2 Paragon Way Ste 800, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 393-8391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Aly is the best therapist I’ve had in over 30 years. I came to her broken and in a short time I’m feeling better than I have in years. I’ve told her things I’ve not shared with any previous therapist (or any other person) because she gained my trust quickly and I know she truly cares for me and she creates a safe space for me. As a result, she is treating me for things now…things that have haunted me my entire life …with great kindness and compassion and I’m doing the very hard work I need to- to get well - because she is honest, transparent and pushes me to do the work I need to. I’m really grateful she’s come into my life and she shares my fears, my tears ,and my happy accomplishments…. But most of all she’s leading me from my own darkness into light… Holding my hand along the way. I really can’t put into words how grateful I am for her and having found her. I hope this helps you on your decision. It’s really important to find the right person to help you. I know that. And trust me-
About Alyson Resnick, LPC
- Grief and Bereavement
- English
- 1093143174
Education & Certifications
- Capella University, Minnesota - PhD
- Georgian Court University
