Alyson Resnick, LPC

Grief and Bereavement
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alyson Resnick, LPC is a Grief and Bereavement Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Capella University, Minnesota - PhD.

Alyson Resnick works at Tree of Life Counseling and Wellness Center, LLC in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tree of Life Counseling and Wellness Center
    2 Paragon Way Ste 800, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 393-8391

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Aly is the best therapist I’ve had in over 30 years. I came to her broken and in a short time I’m feeling better than I have in years. I’ve told her things I’ve not shared with any previous therapist (or any other person) because she gained my trust quickly and I know she truly cares for me and she creates a safe space for me. As a result, she is treating me for things now…things that have haunted me my entire life …with great kindness and compassion and I’m doing the very hard work I need to- to get well - because she is honest, transparent and pushes me to do the work I need to. I’m really grateful she’s come into my life and she shares my fears, my tears ,and my happy accomplishments…. But most of all she’s leading me from my own darkness into light… Holding my hand along the way. I really can’t put into words how grateful I am for her and having found her. I hope this helps you on your decision. It’s really important to find the right person to help you. I know that. And trust me-
    D Gladwin — Jun 03, 2022
    Photo: Alyson Resnick, LPC
    About Alyson Resnick, LPC

    Specialties
    • Grief and Bereavement
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093143174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Capella University, Minnesota - PhD
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgian Court University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alyson Resnick, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alyson Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alyson Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alyson Resnick works at Tree of Life Counseling and Wellness Center, LLC in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Alyson Resnick’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Alyson Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alyson Resnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyson Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyson Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

