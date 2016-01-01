Alyssa Coates, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alyssa Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alyssa Coates, LCSW
Overview
Alyssa Coates, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Palm Bay, FL.
Alyssa Coates works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1060 Emerson Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alyssa Coates?
About Alyssa Coates, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1518166958
Frequently Asked Questions
Alyssa Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alyssa Coates works at
Alyssa Coates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alyssa Coates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyssa Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyssa Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.