Dr. Alyssa Kienitz, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alyssa Kienitz, DPT
Dr. Alyssa Kienitz, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Kienitz works at
Dr. Kienitz's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alyssa Kienitz, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1619306255
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
