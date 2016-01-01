Alyssa Light, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alyssa Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alyssa Light, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alyssa Light, PA-C
Alyssa Light, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Alyssa Light works at
Alyssa Light's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine1350 Whitaker Ridge Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 571-7879
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Alyssa Light, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1578086179
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Alyssa Light accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alyssa Light works at
