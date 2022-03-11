See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ooltewah, TN
Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD

Optometry
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD

Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD is an Optometrist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan College Of Optometry At Ferris State University.

Dr. Spalding works at Spalding Eye Care, LLC in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Spalding's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walmart Pharmacy 10-3835
    5588 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 490-9173
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD

    • Optometry
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699173104
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan College Of Optometry At Ferris State University
    • Central Michigan University
