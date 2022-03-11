Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD
Overview of Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD
Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD is an Optometrist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan College Of Optometry At Ferris State University.
Dr. Spalding works at
Dr. Spalding's Office Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-38355588 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 490-9173Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday11:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service as always
About Dr. Alyssa Spalding, OD
- Optometry
- 9 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1699173104
Education & Certifications
- Michigan College Of Optometry At Ferris State University
- Central Michigan University
Dr. Spalding has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spalding accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spalding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalding.
