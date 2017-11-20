See All Nurse Practitioners in Clifton, NJ
Alyssa Wall Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alyssa Wall

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alyssa Wall

Alyssa Wall is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ. 

Alyssa Wall works at NJ Best OBGYN, LLC (Clifton) in Clifton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Claudio Santos, NP
Claudio Santos, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Alyssa Wall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Best Obstetrics & Gynecology
    716 Broad St Ste 2A, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 574-1008
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alyssa Wall?

    Nov 20, 2017
    Alyssa is a wonderful NP. She is kind and caring. I'd recomend her to anyone and have done so.
    Rose in Newark,NJ — Nov 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alyssa Wall
    How would you rate your experience with Alyssa Wall?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alyssa Wall to family and friends

    Alyssa Wall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alyssa Wall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alyssa Wall.

    About Alyssa Wall

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588110746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alyssa Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Alyssa Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alyssa Wall works at NJ Best OBGYN, LLC (Clifton) in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Alyssa Wall’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Alyssa Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alyssa Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyssa Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyssa Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alyssa Wall?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.